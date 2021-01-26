(AP) - Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday.
Verizon said it was working on a problem with its Fios service "throughout the Northeast corridor" in a statement 90 minutes after the outage was reported.
The company said that some service had already been restored. Verizon had previously reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it's not clear if that issue was responsible for the entire outage.
According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem appears to extend from Washington to Boston, and is affecting internet and cloud providers and other major internet services.
