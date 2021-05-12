GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The civic leader, proud citizen of Greenville and widow of a former Greenville mayor, Trudie Heller passed away on May 11 at 98.
According to Heller's obituary from Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Heller was born in Vienna, Austria on June 19, 1922.
They also say as a teen, Heller fled Austria because of Nazi oppression and came to the United States in 1940. Two years later she married former Mayor of Greenville Max Heller, and the two were married for 69 years says McAfee.
They also say Heller's greatest pride was her big family, and she would often say this was her answer to Hitler. Between her and her husband, they lost 90 family members in the Holocaust.
According to McAfee, Heller was committed to sharing her story, and over the years she spoke to thousands, conveying messages of hope, kindness, and respect.
They go on to say Heller participated in many community organizations; serving on the boards of many agencies, including the Greenville Symphony Guild, Metropolitan Arts Council, and Greenville Hospital Guild. She was instrumental in the development of the International Baccalaureate Program for the School District of Greenville County says McAfee.
Heller was honored with the "Order of the Palmetto" for her service to South Carolina and was an honorary member of Omicron Delta Kappa says McAfee.
According to McAfee, she and her husband had a deep committed relationship with Furman University where she conferred with an honorary degree of doctor of humanities. They go on to mention Heller and her husband established scholarships and provided support for Furman's Heller Service Corps, which was named for them.
They say Heller's dedication to the Jewish community was recognized with the 'Woman of Achievement' award by Congregation Beth Israel and she also received the "Light of Torah' award.
According to McAfee, Heller loved to say these words: "When you call into an echo, so the echo calls back. If you call with kindness and love, kindness and love will come back to you."
The City of Greenville posted this statement on their Facebook page regarding her passing:
Enriched by the Heller Legacy. City of Greenville elected officials and staff were saddened to learn of the death of Trude Heller, wife of Max Heller, who served as Greenville’s mayor from 1971 to 1979.
The Hellers first met outside Vienna, Austria in 1937 and reconnected years later in the United States after escaping from Nazi-occupied Austria. Max convinced Trude, who was living in New York with her mother, to visit Greenville, where he was working at a shirt factory. The Hellers married in 1942 in a ceremony on Main Street.
They had three children and were active in the Jewish community and their synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel. Trude frequently spoke publicly about the Holocaust and received an honorary doctorate from Furman University in 1999. The couple received the Order of the Jewish Palmetto from the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina in April 2007.
“Everyone loved Trude,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White. “She never missed a chance to encourage others and listen to their stories. Greenville was richly blessed by her embrace.”
Mayor Heller passed away in 2011. Trude Heller was 98.
Funeral Services
McAfee says to minimize the risk of Covid-19, the funeral will be for family members only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heller Service Corps, care of Furman University Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613 or to Congregation Beth Israel, 425 Summitt Drive, Greenville, SC 29609 says McAfee.
