GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The widower of an elderly woman who died after being struck by a man accused of driving drunk in downtown Greenville has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspect.
The deadly crash happened on March 8 near the intersection of McBee Avenue and South Main Street. Investigators said 79-year-old Virginia Byrne died after being hit by a Ford F-150 as she tried to cross the street. Police said that the pickup was being driven by David Robert Lee, 37, who was accused of being under influence of alcohol at the time. Lee was arrested and charged with DUI. Lee reportedly admitted to officers he had been drinking but then refused to provide a breath sample.
The lawsuit was filed on April 5 by attorneys representing Byrnes’ husband and naming Lee as the defendant.
According to the lawsuit, the Byrnes were returning to their home on South Main Street after attending church at St. Mary Magdalene when Virginia was struck.
The suit claims Mr. Byrne waived for Lee to stop as he and Virginia approached at a crosswalk and then tapped on the passenger window to tell Lee to stop.
The suit claims Lee was annoyed at having to stop for pedestrians and accelerated, striking Virginia.
Mr. Byrne recounts hearing the truck speed up, then a scream, and a loud thump. Byrne then, per the lawsuit, turned around and saw his wife lying motionless on the ground in front of the truck.
Byrne said doctors were unable to repair the damage to Virginia’s skull and brain, and the decision was made to take Virginia off life support on March 20. She died around 10 a.m. that day.
The lawsuit claims Lee was negligent for not using reasonable care while operating a motor vehicle and for driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The suit also alleges wrongful death due to the negligence, causing numerous damages, including “medical expenses, funeral expenses, mental anguish, emotional distress, grief, sorrow, and loss of companionship.”
The lawsuit lists additional causes of action for loss of consortium and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
Byrne and his attorneys have demanded a jury trial.
FOX Carolina has attempted to contact Lee for a response.
PREVIOUSLY - Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in downtown Greenville, authorities say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.