(FOX Carolina) - Beth Chapman, the wife of TV’s ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ is once again battling cancer, according to a USA Today report.
Per the article, the Chapmans’ attorney confirmed that doctors believe the cancer is serious and they are evaluating her treatment options.
Attorney Andrew Brettler said Chapman, 51, also underwent surgery on Tuesday to have a cancerous mass in her throat removed.
Chapman was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2017.
