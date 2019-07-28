SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Coroner Karl Addis identified says a motorcycle crash along Singing Pines Road near Wells Highway on Thursday, July 25 claimed the lives of two people - a couple.
The coroner says 32-year-old James Richard "Richie" Rogers, Jr, of Seneca, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SCHP reports the driver of a Dodge pickup was traveling east and turning north onto Singing Pines Road, while the motorcyclist was traveling south on Singing Pines Road.
However, troopers say the truck driver failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, but unfortunately passed away.
SCHP reports the truck driver was charged for failing to yield for a stop sign.
The wife of Rogers was a passenger on the bike, his family says. She was transported to the hospital where she remained in critical condition for several days.
Unfortunately, the coroner announced that 35-year-old Mary Rebecca Graham passed away Saturday evening - days after her husband. She was pronounced dead at 6:01 p.m.
The family has set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses as well as any left over funds will go to the couple's nine-year-old son.
Those interested in helping out can donate here.
The family is working on funeral arrangements at this time.
