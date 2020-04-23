Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, April 27, the Laurens County School District 55 will enact changes to the WiFi bus locations.
According to the district, both the locations and times will change for students to access the internet-based classroom materials.
The WiFi equipment will be at the following locations from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Bus 1 - Lauresna Terrace
- Bus 2 - Laurens Villa
- Bus 3 - Friendship Baptist Church
- Bus 4 - Spring Street Apartments
- Bus 5 - Meadowbrook
- Bus 6 - Hilltop Apartments/Laurens Glen Apartments
Laurens County School District serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern, and their surrounding residents in the northwestern portion of Laurens County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.