GEORGETOWN, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina fisherman recorded video of sharks in a feeding frenzy off the coast earlier this week.
Darren Carter said he filmed the wild video off the back of a shrimp boat as the crew was shrimping in the water off Georgetown.
The video showed several sharks thrashing and striking near the surface of the water.
“That was Monday,” Carter said. “We fish shrimp off the coast of Georgetown every day and (the sharks were) just in a frenzy that day.”
Carter said most of the sharks appeared to be blacktips.
According to South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources, blacktips are one of 39 species of sharks common in waters off the SC coast.
According to National Geographic, most of the shark bites in Florida can be attributed to blacktips.
