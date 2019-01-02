GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Wild Wing Café in downtown Greenville has shut down.
Wild Wing Café’s website listed the restaurant on West Washington Street as being “permanently closed.”
Instead, the website invites people to the Magnolia Park location off Woodruff Road.
A sign was placed on the door of the business thanking downtown Greenville for "18 wild years."
FOX Carolina is working to learn more about the restaurant’s sudden closing.
