GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - Wildlife rehab experts say they're seeing an uptick in cases of birds flying into buildings. They said it often happens while birds are migrating or even hunting.
Most recently, Wildlife Rehab of Greenville stepped into help an injured hawk after it smashed into a window at the Five Guys along Haywood Road.
People inside heard a bang and looked out to see the bird on the ground, unable to fly.
"Eventually at some point she got herself into a corner of the building on the outside but was in a great deal of distress and that's when I got a call to come out and get her," said Wendy Watson.
Watson is the president of Wildlife Rehab of Greenville. She said the hawk had head trauma and needed to be nursed back to health before it could be released.
"We give them pain medication and medication for swelling because a lot of times what happens is their brain will swell," she said.
She mentioned this certainly isn't the first time this has happened and she doesn't think it will be the last. She said with more construction, the birds are only getting more confused seeing reflections in the glass.
"It happens a lot with tall buildings with shiny windows or glass sides," Watson said. "It can even be a reflection of the clouds in the window and they don't realize that there's a barrier there and they fly into it and impact the window and fall to the ground."
The increase of accidents isn't just here in Greenville either, weeks ago a bill was passed in New York City requiring bird-friendly glass on all buildings.
Watson is hoping more cities will follow New York's lead, making the switch to bird-friendly glass. She said if it doesn't happen, however, window stickers or decals are a great option.
If you do witness a bird accident, Watson said it's best to contain in a box with a lid and keep it warm, dark and quiet saying often times the birds just need a couple of hours to recover.
