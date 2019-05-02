GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spring is in the air, and as the wild animals near our homes welcome new babies, officials with Wildlife Rehab of Greenville have some advice for people who may come across the tiny creatures.
The group says it is important that people who find baby animals not feed them. Giving baby animals the wrong food can make them sick, or even die, so Wildlife Rehab advises people call them before feeding the animals.
Instead, the group said people should keep baby animals warm and quiet, and call volunteers at 864-233-0339.
The group is asking for people’s help caring for the many animals in the volunteers care via purchases on its Amazon wish list.
