GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wildlife rehabilitators said they are seeing an increase in the number of baby animals in the area and they want the public to understand what to do if one turns up.
"Please do not feed it anything," said Wendy Watson. "We mean water, food, milk absolutely nothing because every species is different and feeding the wrong thing causes more harm than just letting it be hungry because an animal is not going to die from being hungry for a couple of hours."
Watson is the President of Wildlife Rehab of Greenville and she suggests putting the animal in a small box using a towel and then cover it so it can't get out.
She said its important to keep the animal safe and bring it to an expert.
"Getting an animal in that I cannot save because somebody fed it or didn't keep it warm or they kept it several days and its too late," Watson said. "That's whats upsetting. That's hard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.