GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - Since Tide released its new detergent specially made for cold washes to save the planet, it raises the question: will cold washes kill viruses out of clothes?
Clemson associate professor of biological sciences Tzuen-Rong Tzeng says it depends on the length of time of your cycle, the amount of heat, and the ingredients in your detergent.
"At a lower temperature, then the surface tension is higher—meaning that it will retain that form better. So, it's not going to be as effective in terms of disrupting the cell membrane," Tzeng said.
Katrina Burns, of Greenville, says she normally washes her clothes on medium, but washes her colorful clothes on a cold wash.
"Before I wash mine, sometimes I spray it out," Burns said, explaining how she uses sanitizer first.
Tzeng if you look up what makes up your detergent, you'll see enzymes and other properties specifically for cleaning.
"The only thing that have anti-microbial property would be the surfactant," said Tzeng.
The surfactant is what's used to kill germs.
He says if you do wash with a cold cycle and the right detergent, don't skip out on getting your clothes dry. Tzeng says drying at 140 degrees for an hour will kill more than 99.9 percent of listeria, which will have a similar effect on the coronavirus
"Yes, surfactant is going to kill regardless. It's going to line the cell membrane, regardless of the temperature, but at higher temperatures it is more effective. It is faster," said Tzeng.
He also says you can pre-soak your clothes before a cold cycle to help compensate. Overall, the longer and hotter you wash your clothes, the more effective you'll be at killing germs.
While drying, Tzeng says try to get it to an hour or more so the percentage of germs can be reduced.
You can check your dryer's manufacturer's manual or their website to see how hot your cycles get on each setting to make sure it gets to 140 degrees.
