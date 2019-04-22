GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Breakout Games is preparing for another real-life treasure hunt this summer, in which $2,000 in cash will be hidden around Greenville.
Just like last year, Breakout will hide $100 bills around the city and offer clues on where to find them every 30 minutes.
The hunt begins on May 23 at 5 p.m.
More than 800 people have already signed up.
Click here or text GREENVILLEHUNT to 31996 for details.
PREVIOUSLY - Treasure hunters gathering in Greenville to find hidden cash prizes
