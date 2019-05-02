GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The attorney for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis has filed a motion to quash the indictments filed in March against the suspended lawman.
The motions to quash was filed on April 30, according to online court records.
In March, the solicitor’s office filed three new, superceding indictments against Lewis. These indictments replaced earlier ones and revealed in greater detail the allegations against Lewis, which include:
- Willfully misusing public resources and abusing the power of office
- Falsely asserting a background investigation had been performed on an individual to the SC Criminal Justice Academy
- Disposing of seized assets
- Equipping an unqualified employee with a badge
- Used his power and authority to intimidate his employees
- Engaged in corruption by using the Office of Professional Responsibility of the Greenville Sheriff's Office to advance or oppress the careers of deputies according to personal bias.
Previously, Lewis was indicted for perjury and statutory misconduct in office in February.
Johnny Mack Brown is currently serving as Greenville County's sheriff as Lewis' awaits his day in court.
PREVIOUSLY - Solicitor's office says new, superseding indictments filed against suspended Greenville Co. Sheriff Will Lewis
