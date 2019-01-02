GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis’ attorneys have filed motions to quash the two indictments against the lawman.
C. Rauch Wise’s law firm provided copies of the motions, which were filed on the last week of December.
The lawsuit aims to throw out the indictments from April 2017, charging Lewis with misconduct in office and obstruction of justice. The indictments came after Lewis was accused of sexual harassment
One motion claims the obstruction of justice indictment is too vague, claiming that “no reasonable person would be able to determine what act or acts the Defendant is alleged to have committed to be guilty of the crime of obstruction of justice.”
The second motion argues that misconduct in office is not an indictable offense in South Carolina and claims the indictment is overly broad.
A civil case involving the former employee was settled in October.
