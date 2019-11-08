GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County’s former sheriff was sentenced to serve a year in prison, but Will Lewis’ lawyer said he has filed a motion to get Lewis out on bond while he appeals his conviction.
Friday marked two weeks since Lewis was sentenced to prison. The former sheriff began his stay behind bars in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and was subsequently sent to a prison in North Carolina due to safety concerns.
Lewis’ attorney, Rauch Wise, said he filed the one-page document requesting an appeal bond on October 28.
Wise said Judge Cooper, who was the sentencing judge in Lewis’ trial, will decide on whether or not to grant the appeal bond.
Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted Lewis in his trial, also filed a response to Wise's motion for appeal.
The document was signed on November 5 and filed in Greenville County on Friday afternoon.
In his response, Brackett argues there is no entitlement to bond on appeal. he also state's Lewis' request for bond should be denied due to the nature of the crime, which "strikes at the core of the public trust."
Click here to read Brackett's full response.
Wise expects Cooper will reach a decision by next week.
PREVIOUSLY -
Will Lewis' attorney says he has filed an appeal of the former sheriff's conviction
Convicted former Greenville Co. sheriff moved to NC prison, SCDC confirms
