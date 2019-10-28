GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The attorney representing former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said he has filed an appeal after Lewis was convicted last week.
Rauch Wise said Monday he mailed the appeal paperwork on Friday after Lewis was convicted of misconduct of a public officer Thursday night.
The judge sentenced Lewis to the maximum sentence for the crime: a year in prison.
Wise said the appeal was filed in South Carolina’s Supreme Court.
The lawyer also filed a motion for an appeal bond hearing to try to get Lewis out of jail on bond.
A special election will be held in January to fill Lewis’ seat.
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown will continue to serve as sheriff of Greenville County in the meantime.
