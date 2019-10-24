Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis entered its fourth day Thursday with Lewis on the witness stand.
Lewis took the stand in his defense on Wednesday afternoon following a lunch break from the court. He was on the stand for almost three hours before the judge dismissed the jury for the day.
Lewis testified that he and Savanah Nabors had a consensual sexual encounter while on their trip to Charlotte as part of a meeting to discuss the budget for the sheriff's office.
The state's cross-examination began Wednesday and continued into Thursday's hearing.
We'll have crews in the courtroom for the case and we'll be carrying the testimony on-air and online at FOXCarolina.com and the FOX Carolina Facebook page.
Day 3 recap: Cross-examination of Will Lewis to continue into 4th day of trial
