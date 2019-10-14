(FOX Carolina) -- After a historic upset over the Georgia Bulldogs, the head coach of the USC Gamecocks is receiving an award for 'Coach of the Week' according to a press release.
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
Coach Muschamp and his team arrived in Athens as three-touchdown underdogs, but pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, taking down No. 3 Georgia in double overtime 20-17.
Despite being down to their third-string quarterback after losing starter Ryan Hilinski to an injury in the third quarter, the Gamecocks secured the victory behind a stifling defensive effort that was led by Israel Mukuamu's three interceptions, including his 53-yard return for a touchdown right before the half.
The upset victory for the Gamecocks ties for the second-best in program history, trailing only their win against No. 1 Alabama in 2010 and matching a 1981 win at No. 3 North Carolina.
It's South Carolina's first victory over a top-five team since defeating No. 5 Missouri in double overtime in 2013, and it's the program's first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.
"Coach Muschamp and his team pulled off what was arguably the biggest upset of the year to date," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation.
"It's quite an accomplishment to go on the road into a hostile environment against a top-three team and win, especially after losing your starting quarterback. Coach Dodd would have admired his team's perseverance to overcome so much adversity and secure a program-defining victory."
The Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.
A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2019 season. The winner of the 2019 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week for this year's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
To learn more about the Dodd Trophy award, visit their website here.
