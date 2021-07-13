- By MICHAEL TARM , AP Legal Affairs Writer
Will the vaccine protect me against the delta variant?
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC says South Carolina could experience a surge in cases because of the new combination of low vaccination rates and the encroaching Delta variant.
DHEC data shows the Delta variant hasn't spread far in South Carolina. Only 12 cases have been found since July 7.
Last week, Pfizer announced the development of a potential booster shot to protect people from this new strain.
We asked people out in Greenville would they be willing to take a booster shot. Ron Michulka says he's no stranger to shots.
"I'm a Vietnam veteran. Before I went to Vietnam, I got shots for everything: Bubonic Plague, Cholera, etc.," Michulka said.
DHEC says about 43 percent of South Carolinians are vaccinated. When talked of Pfizer's booster shot came into the conversation, vaccinated residents began waiting for new information.
Lior Rennert is an infectious disease expert at Clemson University.
"In the future, it's very possible that we will need a booster shot. At this time, a booster shot is not yet recommended," Rennert said.
Rennert says his research shows the current vaccines are between 80 to 90 percent effective against the Delta variant.
"All the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. There have been are numerous studies demonstrating how effective these are," Rennert said.
Israel has started administering a booster shot to adults with pre-existing conditions. Rennert says they received the vaccine earlier than the United States.
"There was one Israeli study that recently came out that showed 64 percent effectiveness, but 93 percent effectiveness against severe infection," said Rennert.
Here in America, Rennert says it's too early to say for booster shots. Terry Knight says she's vaccinated and would take the vaccine if medical professionals recommend it.
"If they say I need a booster, that is not a problem," Knight said, "I trust science. And I trust the doctors that know what they're talking about."
Rennert says there's not enough data that shows we need a booster shot yet, but Michulka says when and if that time comes, he'll take the shot.
"We've taken vaccines all our lives. I mean, I'm 75 years old. I got vaccines when I was in school when I was a kid. They've saved countless—millions of lives."
Not everyone is comfortable with an idea of a third shot. A few others told FOX Carolina on social media their concerned the could run into the same side effects they claimed to have gotten during the first round of vaccines. Some say they will wait for more studies.
Rennert wants to remind everyone that the vaccine is safe. He says experts have a plethora of data points from 100 to 150 million Americans that have taken the vaccine. The severe side effects or permanent side effects are extremely rare. Rennert says the risk is higher if you don't take the vaccine.
For those who are concerned about how quickly the vaccine came out, Rennert is explaining the rigorous process it went through. In order for the COVID vaccine to be approved, it has to go through three phases of clinical trials. During phase one, safety is assessed. If the vaccine doesn't passed, it is scrapped. In phase two, safety and effectiveness against COVID is studied. If it doesn't pass, it doesn't move forward. Only after passing phase three where tens of thousands participate in clinical trials does it get approved for the general population. The vaccine rollout was so fast because many institutions worldwide worked on it instead some small companies. Rennert remains that the risks are low.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Freeman Stoddard, Tresia Bowles
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.