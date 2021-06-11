- Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard
- Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard
- Anisa Snipes, Freeman Stoddard
- Freeman Stoddard, Tresia Bowles
- Jon Randall, Freeman Stoddard
Will the Vice President's Greenville visit ramp up vaccine efforts?
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be stopping by Greenville Monday on a nationwide tour for the vaccine push.
South Carolina is ranked 42 out of 50 on the list of states with the most vaccines administered.
DHEC has even partnered with local breweries, like Fireforge, to offer incentives for the shot. They call it "Shot with a chaser," but will all of this be enough to get our state's numbers up?
We asked people around Greenville why they think the Palmetto state is so behind.
"Mask, no mask. Vaccine, no vaccine. Social distancing. All of these things, it's just been very difficult," said Rachel Hall.
"It seems to be effective. I don't know whether people are still afraid to get the vaccine, but we feel confident in having gotten it," said Ron Werntz.
The Vice President's efforts are a part of the Biden Administration's "Month of Action" to reach Americans who still need protection against the virus and to encourage them to get vaccinated. Harris partnered with the NAACP>
Peggy Baxter is the Greenville County NAACP Heath Committee Chair. She says she's elated their chapter was chosen.
"We need some energy to move us to the next level. And we want to move to the next level. We're not satisfied," Baxter said.
NAACP says they're having important discussions with the community, especially for African Americans and people of color, about misinformation.
"We need personalities and that energy, but we need some more incentives and education," Baxter said.
According to Becker's Hospital Review, a little of 75 percent of South Carolina's vaccines have been administered—compared to, say, New Mexico which is ranked number one at 95 percent. And DHEC shows 95 39 percent of residents have completed their vaccination.
"I think that the news and politics can be very encouraging for some people for some people to make decisions. For me, personally, I just want to do my best to submit to the authorities that God has placed over my life," Hall said.
And Werntz hoes with these efforts, the rest of the state will follow suit and get the vaccine like him.
"Go ahead and do it. Let's help the whole country and the world reach that goal. And let's get heard immunity however we can get it," said Werntz.
FOX Carolina will have live coverage on Monday of the VP's visit.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- By Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland, CNN
- Updated
A high school senior was accused of violating his graduation's dress code with his shoes -- so a teacher switched with him
- By Lauren M. Johnson and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN
- Posted
- Freeman Stoddard, Tresia Bowles
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.