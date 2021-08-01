LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republicans see a chance of ousting embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a September recall election. The GOP can look for clues to a possible upset in Vermont, Maryland or Massachusetts, where Republican governors are in charge of solidly Democratic states. One thing in common for Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is they emphatically distanced themselves from former President Donald Trump. But that isn't the case in California, where the leading Republican candidates either have supported or have ties to the ex-president. Republican candidate John Cox says the race is about Newsom's incompetence, not Trump.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.