WILLAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Willamston police say they are searching for a suspect connected to a robbery that occurred on February 2.
According to police, Jahilon Zymoney Govan is wanted for armed robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call the Williamston Police Department at 864-847-4012 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
