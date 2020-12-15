ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Williamston Fire Department got a strange call regarding a traffic barrier coming down on a car in Anderson County.
According to a post on Facebook, the Williamston Fire Department says it seems the wind blew a traffic barrier into the windshield of car entering the new Palmetto Middle School.
"A very, very lucky driver", says the fire department.
