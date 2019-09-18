WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Williamston is mourning the loss of a city employee who was known as a beloved member of the community.
Dr. R. Mack Durham posted to the town's Facebook page on Wednesday regarding the death of Chris Coleman. Durham says Coleman greeted everyone with a smile and showed kindness wherever he went.
"He was diligent in all he did at the Town and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Durham wrote.
Services for Coleman have not yet been announced.
