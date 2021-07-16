WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Williamston Police Department says that they are searching for person who lost some money near Green Street and Heritage Drive.
Officers said that a quantity of money was turned into the department by a resident of the area.
Anyone who thinks the money could belong to them is asked to call 864-847-4012. Officers add that you must prove that the money is yours by identifying how much there is.
More news: GCSO: Suspect not apprehended following search near QuikTrip in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.