WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Williamston Police department says that they discovered a possible explosive device at a residence on Poinsett Street in Williamston, SC.
Officers say they responded to Poinsett Street at around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a vandalism call. Upon arrival, one officer observed what he thought was some type of manufactured explosive device on the porch of the residence, according to officers.
Officers notified investigative units, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office(ACSO) Bomb Squad and Williamston Fire Department.
One nearby residence was evacuated and the street was closed for safety, according to officers.
ACSO Bomb Squad X-rayed the device and removed it, according to officers. The device was taken into evidence by ACSO and a forensic examination will be conducted on it.
Officer say they searched the residence and found items of interest that could be used to manufacture explosive devices.
There are no charges or arrests at this time and there is no further danger to the community, according to officers.
The investigation is ongoing, according to officers.
