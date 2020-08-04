WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - With community and police relations heightened following the death of George Floyd, the Williamston Police Chief says that he has always focuses on sharpening his officers critical thinking and de-escalation skills.
Tonight, he had a officer walk us through that training. The chief says in these fast moving situations, where seconds matter.
He says knowing how to think critically and how to de-escalate are just as important as his officers knowing how to properly use any of their other tools from their belt.
These situations were in real time, sometimes with limited information heading into the scene, showing how in seconds these situations can take a turn for the worst.
This training for the Williamston Police Department includes the officer doing everything they would leading up to the critical moments when they have to decide if they have time de-escalation tactics before using deadly force.
Chief Tony Taylor, Williamston PD, says, "it’s a tool in your toolbelt. It’s not just your gun or your baton or your taser or your sprayer, those kinds of things. Using your critical thinking to de-escalate- It’s another tool."
Chief Taylor says those skills are just as vital as anything else the officers carry especially when they are dealing with the mental ill, like in this simulation involving a mentally ill man who has a chainsaw.
Chief says no matter how long it takes, if their life or the lives of others aren't in danger, his officers know to take the time they need to bring the person in safely.
Chief Taylor says, "we like to tell the guys you can take as long as you’re going to take to defuse that situation. You don’t have to be in a hurry. Take critical thinking and say 'is this something that I really need to use deadly force for or can I take the opportunity to de-escalate this.?'"
"Sometimes we have to be social workers, mental health workers and you know those kinds of things," Taylor says, "There are a lot of things that we can do and we are going to have to work with mental health and social services and all of that we have to do as in overall, but it is a component of it and we want to do our part."
