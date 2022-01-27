WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said it is investigating several social media posts warning of a potential shooting at Palmetto High School.
The department said it is aware of the posts which are found not credible and considers them to be rumors.
Anderson School District One released the following statement:
"The school and district are aware of a threat regarding Palmetto on social media. Investigation has determined that there is no information suggesting this is a credible threat. However, out of an abundance of caution, there will be additional security at Palmetto today."
As a precaution, extra security and expanded procedures have been put in place for Thursday morning, according to the department.
Anyone with further information is asked to email the police department's tip line at crime@williamstonsc.us or call 864-847-4102.
