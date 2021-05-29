Sharon R Hadden, Andrew M Moser

Suspects from Williamston accused of Unlawful Neglect of a Child (Williamston Police Department, May 29, 2021)

WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Williamston Police Department says they are requesting help locating two suspects accused of child neglect.

Officers say the suspects, Sharon R Hadden and Andrew M Moser, were last seen in Greenville County near Highway 291 and Augusta Road.

Sharon R Hadden has active warrants for Unlawful Neglect of a Child, according to officers.

Andrew M Moser has active warrants for Assault and Battery 2nd Degree and Unlawful Neglect of a Child, according to officers.

If anyone knows where these suspects are located, please call Sgt. J. Culbertson at (864) 847-5277 or Dispatch's non-emergency number (864)260-4444.

