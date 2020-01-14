Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Williamston were called to the scene of a crash involving one of their officers Tuesday morning.
According to Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor, the accident happened on Gossett Drive around 7:30 a.m. Chief Taylor says while his officer was working a separate crash on Gossett Drive, the officer was struck by another car.
Taylor says when medics arrived on scene the officer was alert and conscious. He was transported to St. Francis hospital in Greenville.
At this time, it's unknown if the driver who struck the officer sustained any injuries.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
