Williamston Police investigate storage unit break-ins

WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) FOX Carolina talked to a woman who didn't want to be identified, but she did want to talk about a tough time in her life.
“It is totally devastating," she said.
In November, she says burglars broke into her storage unit and broke her heart. She says a burglar popped a lock, cut through her unit, and stole priceless items.
“They just cut through the press board. The press board is put up with these large staples," she said.
The woman says she and her husband stored family heirlooms and meaningful memories at Eagle Guard Storage in Anderson County for years, but not it's gone.
“There was only a few boxes left once we got there," she said.
About four miles from the storage unit, investigators with the Williamston Police Department are also trying to track burglars.
“An individual cut the back fence, crawled the bushes, popped the lock on one of the storage units," Sgt. Jody Culbertson said.
It happened at the K&M Mini Warehouse lot where five units got hit and he worked the case.
“Just so happened that storage unit was empty and they began sawing through the wall to the adjacent storage unit," Culbertson said.
Belton police say crooks cut through walls at AAA Instant Storage lot.
“Just make sure the storage company that you’re storing with has surveillance equipment,"
Now, as investigators are watching, the woman is still looking for answers.
“There’s no monetary value to these items that they took from us and it will never be replaced," she said.
