Williamston police officer struck by car released from hospital

WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Those who live near the Gossett Drive, West 1st Street Intersection in Williamston know it's a busy one.
“A lot of cars go through this full traffic up and down this 1st Street right here," Jimmy Fletcher said.
He moved to his home, which is a corner lot 17 years ago. However, every day he worries about unwanted visitors.
“It hadn’t been too long ago an SUV turned over in my yard right there," Fletcher said.
On Tuesday, it happened again. Investigators say the driver of a car lost control, hit an embankment and landed in Fletcher's yard.
“When I got out here I saw all these blue lights flashing and I said, “What’s going on?'"
Cpl. Ronnie Drennon with the Williamston Police Department checked on the wrecked driver and as he stood near his patrol car, another driver struck him on his left side.
“You could imagine what was going through my mind to hear a call like, that somebody is struck by a vehicle," Williamston Police Chief Tony Taylor said.
Taylor says troopers are working the case.
“This job is a very dangerous job and you know a lot of things can happen just by the officer just carrying out his daily tasks from day to day," Taylor said.
An EMS crew rushed Drennon, a patrol officer with the department for seven years to Prisma Health in Greenville.
“Each one of us understands that when we leave that house we may not be coming back home," Taylor said.
Drennon is sore with bruises, but is expected to be okay. He's getting Facebook notes like, "Thankful he's doing well" and "Prayers sent." Fletcher says he's grateful the Drennon is okay too, but one prayer from him- no more unwanted wrecks in his yard.
