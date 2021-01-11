WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Williamston Police Department said there is a resurgence of a popular hoax being spread on social media.
Williamston police say that as early as 2003, rumors began to circulate about serial killers playing recordings of crying babies on the porches of "unsuspecting victims that would open the door."
Williamston PD says that information about this has resurfaced again but is an ongoing hoax and there are no known threats to the community.
They did advise to always use caution when you open the door and call law enforcement if you don't know who is on the other side.
MORE NEWS: Belichick won't get Presidential Medal of Freedom after all
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.