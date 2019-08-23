WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Williamston police are investigating a threat posted to Facebook concerning Palmetto Middle School that the police chief said was determined to be a hoax on Friday.
Police posted this message on Facebook about the incident shortly before noon:
“In reference to the Facebook post involving Palmetto Middle School it is a hoax and the SRO at the Middle School was outside during the alleged event and there were no shots fired. Everything is ok at all Palmetto Schools.”
Police Chief Tony Taylor said officers were working to determine who originally posted the message, which mentioned violence at the school.
Further details were not immediately available.
Taylor said the investigation was ongoing.
