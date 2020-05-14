WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston police need your help tracking down stolen equipment that belonged to the town government.
WPD says a truck, trailer, and lawn mowers were stolen Wednesday. They released a photo of the equipment and are asking for leads on where the equipment is or information on any suspects.
Any tips you may have can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. You Can also contact Sgt. Jody Culbertson at 864-509-7949.
