Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - Williamston Police want the public to be aware they have received reports of a scammer claiming to be a member of their department and trying to solicit personal information.
Police say the scammer is asking for social security numbers, banking information and providing callers with a false name and badge number. In addition, officers say the scammer has spoofed the number of the police department and as a result their agency's name is showing up on caller IDs.
Police want to remind the public they won't solicit personal information by telephone and urge residents to verify they are speaking to someone with the police department if they receive a call from their agency.
Questions or concerns can be directed to police at 864-260-4444 or 864-847-4012.
