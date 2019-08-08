Willie Nelson will resume tour in September after canceling shows due to breathing problem

After canceling upcoming concerts over over a health issue, Willie Nelson now plans to resume his tour.
The country star had announced on Wednesday that he needed to cancel his tour, citing a breathing problem.
In a subsequent post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, it was announced that Nelson was now resting and feeling better. He will resume his tour on September 6 in New Hampshire.
The 86-year-old singer had performed a show in Toledo, Ohio earlier this week, before announcing he was have difficulty breathing.
"I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back," Nelson wrote in a tweet.
In addition to resuming his tour, Nelson will continue plans to perform at the Farm Aid concert September 21 with Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt, his publicist told Rolling Stone.
It's not the first time he's dealt a health challenge. In 2018, Nelson canceled a performance at the Outlaw Music Festival, then pulled some shows from his tour. In 2017, the altitude in Salt Lake City, Utah, forced him to halt a show.
"I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.