EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Willy Taco announced its fourth location is scheduled to open in Easley in fall 2021.
The restaurant's Facebook announcement says, "Awesome news! You spoke and willy listened. We're headed to Easley. fall 2021. Stay tuned."
The new Easley location will be joining Greenville's Laurens Road, Spartanburg's East Main Street, and Boilings Springs' Boiling Springs Road locations.
More news: 100+ jobs available at Easley drive-thru job fair today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.