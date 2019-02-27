LITTLE ROCK, AR (FOX Carolina) - Windstream Holdings Inc. has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reportedly losing a legal battle with hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management, per the Wall Street Journal.
The bankruptcy filing was made on Monday.
Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Windstream, issued this statement in a news release from the company:
“Following a comprehensive review of our options, including an appeal, the Board of Directors and management team determined that filing for voluntary Chapter 11 protection is a necessary step to address the financial impact of Judge Furman’s decision and the impact it would have on consumers and businesses across the states in which we operate. Taking this proactive step will ensure that Windstream has access to the capital and resources we need to continue building on Windstream’s strong operational momentum while we engage in constructive discussions with our creditors regarding the terms of a consensual plan of reorganization. We acted decisively to secure the long-term financial stability of Windstream, and we are confident that, upon completion of the reorganization process, we will be even better positioned to invest in our business, expand our speed and capabilities for our customers and compete for the long term.
I want to express my appreciation for the continued focus of the entire Windstream team as well as the loyalty and patience of our customers, vendors, channel partners and other stakeholders,” continued Thomas. “With approval from the Court, we will continue paying our employees, maintaining our relationships with our vendors and business partners and serving our customers as usual. We remain committed to providing critical voice and data services and ensuring customers realize the maximum benefit in transitioning to next-generation technology solutions and premium broadband services.”
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) also released the following statement after the telecommunications provider filed for bankruptcy:
“For years, Windstream has taken advantage of customers and taxpayers by promising speeds they know they can’t meet and failing to provide consistent broadband service while collecting taxpayer dollars and receiving substantial federal tax breaks. Despite it's bankruptcy status, the burden of Windstream's financial problems cannot fall on the shoulders of taxpayers who depend on their services to access the Internet. Windstream must continue to meet its obligations under the Connect America Fund to provide broadband service to rural communities like northeast Georgia.
Since I first took office, I have received hundreds upon hundreds of complaints from Ninth District residents regarding virtually every aspect of Windstream’s service in Northeast Georgia. Businesses have been unable to operate efficiently because of unreliable service. Students in rural areas fail to gain access to high-speed internet they need to complete their school work at home. Despite repeated efforts to prompt Windstream to address these issues, they continue to fall short.
I continue to believe increased competition spurs improvement, which is why I’ve introduced the Connect America Fund Accountability Act to hold providers accountable. I remain committed to holding carriers like Windstream accountable, and working to expand broadband access in Northeast Georgia and beyond.”
Windstream has an office building on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
The company is offering updates on the bankruptcy and restructuring here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.