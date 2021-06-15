COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The biggest winemaker in the United States is set to begin construction on a $423 million bottling and distribution center in South Carolina. E. & J. Gallo Winery is building the production facility and distribution center in Chester County after the state tweaked its liquor laws to let Gallo open tasting rooms where people can sample their wines. The building will serve as a East Coast hub for the California-based winemaker. Gov. Henry McMaster's Office said Tuesday that the company will hire 496 people over the next eight years. The first phase of construction is currently set for completion in October of next year.
MORE NEWS: Nurses protest for better work conditions in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.