GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After the crash of the vintage airplane, the B-17 Flying Fortress, in Connecticut. Officials have decided to cancel the remainder of the tour it was apart of.
The Wings of Freedom tour, which honored historic aircraft and crew, is suspending their flight operations for the remainder of the 2019 season as well, a spokesperson announced.
During the Wings of Freedom tour, fans were offered the chance to take a ride in the vintage aircraft, until one tragically crashed in Connecticut, killing seven people.
Collings Foundation, who sponsored the tour, released a statement following the crash,
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley.
The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.
In the wake of a tragic accident involving our B-17, the Collings Foundation is currently suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season. We are in the process of issuing refunds for those who had reserved flights through December."
