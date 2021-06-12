Wings of the City 1

Wings of the City sculpture collection by Mexican artist Jorge Marín is featured in downtown Greenville. (May 12, 2021/FOX Carolina)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Greenville says that one of the statues from the Wings of the City exhibit was vandalized, according to a tweet from the city's official Twitter account. 

The city says that its Parks and Recreation staff discovered the vandalism of the Bernardo Oriental statue early Saturday morning. 

Greenville police are investigating the incident and intend to prosecute those responsible for the incident, according to the tweet. 

PREVIOUSLY: Greenville County Council votes against giving tax grant to Hispanic Alliance for "Wings of the City"

 

