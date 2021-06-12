GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Greenville says that one of the statues from the Wings of the City exhibit was vandalized, according to a tweet from the city's official Twitter account.
Early this morning, Parks & Recreation staff discovered that Bernardo Oriental, one of the statues in the Wings of the City collection, was vandalized. @GvlPD is currently investigating and the City intends to prosecute those responsible.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) June 12, 2021
1⃣of2⃣ pic.twitter.com/2bT0olm5rt
The city says that its Parks and Recreation staff discovered the vandalism of the Bernardo Oriental statue early Saturday morning.
Greenville police are investigating the incident and intend to prosecute those responsible for the incident, according to the tweet.
PREVIOUSLY: Greenville County Council votes against giving tax grant to Hispanic Alliance for "Wings of the City"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.