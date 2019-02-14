Lottery Jackpot

Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina worth more than $1.5 billion still hasn't been claimed. 

The winning ticket, sold on Lee Vaughn Road at the KC Mart #7 was sold in October of 2018. 

Lottery officials say the winner(s) has until  April 19 to claim the prize. 

The winning ticket matched all six numbers and was just shy of the largest jackpot won in the nation. 

The winning numbers were 5 - 28 - 62 - 65 - 70 – Megaball 5

