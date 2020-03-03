ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Voters in North Carolina hit the polls on Tuesday to vote in the state’s primary election, voting in several races, including the presidential race, the governor's race, and a U.S. Senate race.
Polls in most counties closed at 7:30 but the state later ruled that polls in 2 counties would remain open until 8:15 p.m.
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
The Associated Press declared Joe Biden as the winner of the Democratic Presidential primary shortly before 8 p.m.
The AP also reported that Donald Trump had won the Republican primary.
GOVERNOR'S RACE
The AP reported just before 8:30 p.m. that incumbent NC Gov. Roy Cooper won the democratic nomination in the primary over challenger Ernest Reeves.
Dan Forest, the current Lt. Governor in North Carolina, also won the GOP gubernatorial nomination over Holly Grange, the AP delcared.
SENATE RACE
Incumbent Republican Thom Tillis earned the GOP nomination in the U.S. Senate race. Democrat Cal Cunningham won his party's primary.
Tillis later emailed this statement:
“I am honored to have earned the Republican nomination tonight, and pledge to work as hard as I can to hold this seat and get President Trump re-elected so that we can continue to partner on wins for North Carolinians of all backgrounds and political affiliations.
“This race will present a clear contrast between me and my opponent, Cal Cunningham. I want to keep working with President Trump to create jobs, boost wages, secure winning trade deals, rebuild our military, improve health care for veterans, combat sanctuary cities, and confirm well-qualified judges to the federal bench. My opponent, on the other hand, spent his primary embracing far left positions like removing President Trump from office, repealing the 2017 tax cuts, enabling sanctuary cities, opposing America-First trade policies, and criticizing the killing of a murderous terrorist from Iran.
“These positions alone would be dangerous for North Carolina, but now that Mr. Cunningham has vowed to support whoever wins the Democratic nomination for President, this race will certainly be a referendum on the free market policies that have made this country great, and the radical liberal agenda of higher taxes and more government control being advocated for by the national Democratic party.
“I am pleased that my opponent has already accepted my challenge to participate in five debates during the general election, and believe I will be victorious in this race when North Carolinians are made aware of the stark differences between my record of common-sense conservative accomplishments and the socialist direction the Democrats want to take this country in.”
Click here to see realtime election results for all the state's races.
RELATED - Resurgent Joe Biden scores two big wins in Virginia and North Carolina on Super Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.