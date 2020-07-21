GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The winners of the 16th annual Reedy River Duck Derby were announced Tuesday.
2020’s event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is typically held at Falls Park, where hundreds gather to watch thousands of rubber ducks race down the river and over the waterfall.
Despite the setbacks of a challenging year, the Reedy River Duck Derby made a splash for the 16th year in a row.
The Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville said 7,944 virtual ducks were adopted in this year’s online race.
“Non-profit groups need help now more than ever,” said Wendy Green, the immediate past-president of the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville, in a news release. “One hundred percent of the profits from the Reedy River Duck Derby are given to help Upstate and international charities make their communities stronger.”
Tracey Garcia was presented with the Grand Prize of groceries for a year from Publix. Ginger Floyd won the $2,500 from the Rotary Club of the Reedy River Greenville, and Beverly Bresette won the Golf weekend for two from the Embassy Suites Golf Resort. Grants will be awarded within the next few weeks.
For the full list of winners, visithttps://www.duckrace.com/greenville
The Rotary Club said they are hopeful to see the 17th annual Duck Derby return to the river at Falls Park in 2021.
MORE NEWS - Country Time offering kids bailout money for lemonade stands closed due to COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.