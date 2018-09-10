Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - SC Education Lottery officials said someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket in the Upstate has less than a week to collect their $10,000 winnings.
The Mega Millions® ticket worth $10,000 sold in March of this year and expire on Sunday, September 16.
The winning ticket was sold at the Bi-Lo at 115 Rochester Highway in Seneca.
Officials said the winning ticket holder must claim the winnings in person at the Columbia Claims Center no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, or by mail and postmarked no later than September 16.
The winning ticket matched four white ball numbers and the yellow Megaball® number in the March 20 drawing. The winning numbers were 14 - 38 - 51 - 64 - 70 and Megaball: 9
Check your tickets.
If the prizes are not claimed, the winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.
People have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
