GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) A Greenwood family is having to start over after a tree came crashing through their roof Sunday morning. Justine Carter says her husband was in the kitchen preparing food when all of a sudden she heard him yelling.
"I jumped up and I'm like, okay, what's going on, and then I heard cracking and a boom," she says.
A large pine tree had uprooted and landed across the entire roof of the Carter home. Limbs pierced through parts of the house, one just inches from where her son was lying in bed. Carter's family members helped gather what could be salvaged in plastic bags while the cold rain poured into the home.
"We basically just grabbed everything we could grab to survive," Carter says.
The American Red Cross helped the family get into a hotel room for the night, and also provided assistance with food and other essentials.
"I'm glad we all were safe and nobody got hurt," Carter says, " because I don't know how I would have been able to deal with that part of it."
