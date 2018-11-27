(FOX CAROLINA) Winter is here! And with it, comes winter weather!
Several schools in our area have issued delays, and some are even closing Wednesday as snow begins to fall in western North Carolina.
Here's a list of all the reported closings and delays:
- Madison County Schools - CLOSED
- Jackson Count Schools, Blue Ridge District - DELAYED 2 1/2 hours
- Jackson County Schools, Smokey Mtn. District - DELAYED 2 hours
- Mitchell County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours
- Swain County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours
- Yancey County Schools - DELAYED 2 hours
We'll continue to update our list.
You can also stay up to date on the latest closings and delays here.
