(FOX Carolina) As the potential for winter weather increases, schools and businesses across the area are announcing delays and - for some - even closings.
Here is a list of all the current delays and closings:
DELAYS
- Madison County Schools: Opening 3 hours late
- Mitchell County Schools: Opening 3 hours late
- Maryland Community College - Mitchell: Opening 2 hours late
CLOSINGS
California Creek Baptist Church
