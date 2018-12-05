School desks generic
(FOX Carolina) As the potential for winter weather increases, schools and businesses across the area are announcing delays and - for some - even closings. 

Here is a list of all the current delays and closings: 

DELAYS 

  • Madison County Schools: Opening 3 hours late
  • Mitchell County Schools: Opening 3 hours late
  • Maryland Community College - Mitchell: Opening 2 hours late

CLOSINGS 

California Creek Baptist Church

